Ottawa Public Health is reporting 14 fewer COVID-19 deaths in the capital during the COVID-19 pandemic following a check up on all deaths during the pandemic.

In a note on its website, OPH says as a result of a quality assurance process and following Ministry of Health direction, 16 deaths reported before July 2021 have been determined to not be related to COVID-19.

The health unit is now reporting 740 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of patients in hospital with an active COVID-19 illness continues to increase slightly. There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 16 on Thursday and 15 on Wednesday.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Four patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 33 patients (as of Thursday)

Public health reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, though that number is believed to be an underrepresentation of the full amount of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing remains limited to select groups.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 62,352 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 740 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23): 84.9 (down from 88.8)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 18 to Feb. 24): 10.9 per cent (up from 10.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Known active cases: 892 (+5)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Seventeen residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 16 on Thursday.

There are three people in ICU, up from two on Wednesday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 8 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 4

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,955 (+292)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 871,514 (+923)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 535,556 (+1,479)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 19 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 27 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

2 long-term care homes

10 retirement homes

2 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.