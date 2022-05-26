COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa is seeing an increase in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Ottawa Public Health reported 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, up from 11 on Tuesday. There is one person in the ICU with an active infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 53 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Seven patients
- Montfort Hospital: 13 patients
- CHEO: Four patients
OPH reported 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
No new deaths were reported across Ottawa.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,272 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 804 deaths.
Public Health Ontario is reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province. There are 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario, down from 1,082 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 18 to 24): 29.6 (down from 36.0)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 24): 8.2 per cent
- Known active cases: 468 (-81)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated May 16.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 56 in hospital, 1 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 6 long-term care homes
- 4 retirement homes
- 7 hospital units
- 2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Statistics Canada says retail sales virtually unchanged in March
Retail sales in Canada were virtually unchanged in March at $60.1 billion as sales at new car dealers fell, offsetting gains elsewhere as consumers showed a willingness to keep spending, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Texas shooting: What we know about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
Amber Heard says she receives death threats every day over Depp claims
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard delivered the final testimony in the multimillion-dollar defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Thursday, telling jurors she faces daily harassment and death threats since she accused the Hollywood star of abuse.
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assault
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sex offenses including assaults on three men following an investigation by police in London, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.
Victims' families protest as shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie via Zoom
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing Thursday from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families protest as shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie via Zoom
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing Thursday from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after altercation in Halifax
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was injured in an altercation in a Halifax community Wednesday morning.
-
Search yields no sign of entangled North Atlantic right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says its search mission has failed to locate an endangered North Atlantic right whale that was spotted last week entangled in some type of gear east of Gaspe, Que.
Toronto
-
Ex-Corus employees allege Q107's John Derringer's behaviour has long been a problem
Three days after former Q107 radio host Jennifer Valentyne made allegations of workplace harassment, Corus Entertainment Inc. has placed the stations 'Derringer in the Morning' show on hiatus as it undergoes an ethics investigation.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.
-
Two big lottery prizes in Ontario will expire in two weeks if no one claims them
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario from a Lotto Max draw last year will expire in less than two weeks if no one comes forward to claim the money.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec over Bill 96: Grand chief demands 'substantive solution'
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until it can provide a “substantive solution” regarding the controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
-
Police investigating threatening social media posts near Pointe-Claire school
Montreal police were on-site at John-Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm, near the school.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Ontario political parties pledge to end for-profit long-term care
Three of Ontario's four major political parties are promising to end for-profit long-term care in the province, though they offer differing plans for how to accomplish what would be a huge undertaking.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summer
Campgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
E-biker in Elliot Lake injured by vehicle leaving driveway
Police in Elliot Lake are investigating after the driver of an e-bike was injured Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
Year long sexual assault investigation results in charges
A 33-year-old man from Jamaica has been charged after a nearly year long sexual assault investigation in Norfolk County, according to OPP.
-
Morgan enters race to be London’s next mayor
London’s current deputy mayor and Ward 7 councillor is throwing his hat in the ring to become the city’s next mayor.
Winnipeg
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on St. Mary's Road
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a Thursday morning assault on St. Mary's Road.
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop in Manitoba: weekly report
Manitoba’s total number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped, according to the province’s weekly report.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's storm
Crews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
Jordan Peterson event at Centre in the Square draws sellout crowd, demonstration outside
There was both a sellout crowd inside and a demonstration outside of the Centre in the Square Wednesday evening for speaker Jordan Peterson.
-
Meet Mable: The dog rescued on Hwy 401 is now up for adoption
Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves lured the dog off the roadway and into her car by offering her treats.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary man who admitted to participating in terrorism activity sentenced to 12 years
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Surveillance image released of Varsity arson, car prowling suspect
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips to identify a man who allegedly sparked a fire that damaged two homes in Varsity.
-
Calgary Flames want to extend Battle of Alberta in NHL playoffs, avoid elimination
For the Calgary Flames to continue stoking the Battle of Alberta in the NHL playoffs, they need to take their game from good to great.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
-
Psychological assessment completed for 13-year-old Sask. boy accused of killing woman
A psychological assessment for a 13-year-old accused of first-degree murder has been completed.
-
Sask. RCMP hope new information will help find family of woman found dead last year
Seven months after the death of a 64-year-old woman, Saskatchewan RCMP still can't find her family to notify them.
Edmonton
-
Calgary Flames want to extend Battle of Alberta in NHL playoffs, avoid elimination
For the Calgary Flames to continue stoking the Battle of Alberta in the NHL playoffs, they need to take their game from good to great.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sun and temps in the 20s (for a day)
Warm and sunny for much of today in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
Vancouver
-
'Champagne room and bling': B.C. bureaucrat sarcastically honoured for 'baller lifestyle'
Winners of awards that highlight the worst government spending of the year have been unveiled, and a British Columbia bureaucrat was among those called out.
-
Here's the PNE's full concert lineup for this summer's fair
The Pacific National Exhibition has announced its Summer Nights concert series lineup, which includes pop, rock, country and R&B performances.
-
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
Regina
-
Multiple former students allege abuse during time at Notre Dame in 1980s
Multiple former students of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame are coming forward with allegations of abuse during their time at the school in the 1980s.
-
'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.
-
'Deaf Shame to Deaf Same': Art exhibit aims to destigmatize hearing loss
A new art exhibit at the George Bothwell Library is hoping to examine and remove the feeling of shame associated with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.