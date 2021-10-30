OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are two more people in hospital because of the virus.

To date, OPH has reported 30,832 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents. No new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 603 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

The number of patients with an active case of COVID-19 ticked up slightly on Saturday after an uptick on Friday; however, the number of overall people in Ottawa with active COVID-19 continues to decline.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 356 new cases of COVID-19, down from 419 on Friday. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 340 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

The province also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in health units around Ottawa, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region, four in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's area, and one in the Renfrew County and District Public Health region.

Public Health Ontario added 18 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 22 to Oct. 28): 16.6 (down from 18.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 22 to Oct. 28): 1.4 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98 (up from 0.93)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the cases logged today, 230 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 126 are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 36 of whom are fully vaccinated. The remaining 177 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Of the 132 people in Ontario ICUs, 13 are fully vaccinated, while the remaining 119 are not, or have an unknown vaccination status.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 831,824

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 796,997

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 208 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 213 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,021.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from six on Friday.

Two people are in Ottawa ICUs with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 3 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,880 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,104 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,887 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,733 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,053 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,535 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,078 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,148 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (878 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 831 (+22)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,454

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,839 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,421 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27) NEW

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: