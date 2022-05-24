COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa steady over long weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a steady number of COVID-19 patients over the long weekend.

There are 11 people in local hospitals because they have an active case of COVID-19, up from 10 in the last update from the health unit on Friday. There are zero COVID-19 patients in the ICU because of an active case.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 60 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Nine patients

Montfort Hospital: 12 patients

CHEO: Two patients

OPH reported 172 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

No new deaths were reported over the long weekend.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,200 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 803 deaths.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a slight uptick in the seven-day mean viral signal in the latest data, but that follows a steep drop through April and May to the lowest level since late March.

Ontario health officials reported one COVID-19 death in the province on Tuesday. It was not directly attributed to COVID-19, but the disease contributed to that individual’s death.

There are 890 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario, including 157 in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 16 to 22): 36.0 (down from 40.2)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 23): 9.07 per cent

Known active cases: 549 (-127)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 16.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 63 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

8 long-term care homes

7 retirement homes

9 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.