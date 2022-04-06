COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady Wednesday

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Ottawa held steady in Wednesday’s update from Ottawa Public Health.

The local health unit is reporting 19 residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, unchanged from Tuesday, with one person in intensive care, down from two.

This comes amid a rising wastewater signal in the capital. Levels of the virus detected in the city’s sewage have been at record highs since late March.

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-04-04. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 42 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

Montfort Hospital: Nine patients

CHEO: Five patients

OPH data also show 97 per cent of acute care beds in Ottawa’s hospitals were occupied as of April 4, along with 75 per cent of ICU beds. These data include all patients in the system, not only COVID-19 patients.

OPH reported 192 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the capital on Wednesday. To date, 765 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,074 people in hospital with COVID-19, a slight drop from Tuesday, including 168 patients in intensive care. The province also reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths in a data cleanup. Of those cases, COVID-19 was the cause of death for 26 people and a contributor in 10. Four previously reported deaths with unknown or missing information were removed from the province’s total.

Most of the new deaths reported Wednesday happened more than a month ago.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 29 to April 4): 111.6 (up from 110.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 5): 18.6 per cent (down from 19.0 per cent)

Known active cases: 1,535

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,850 (+350)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 877,672 (+721)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 565,552 (+2,370)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

6 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

5 hospital units

9 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.