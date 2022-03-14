COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady over the weekend

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a new round of talks Monday as Russia's military forces bombarded Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine with a punishing assault that the Red Cross said has created "nothing short of a nightmare" for the country's civilians.

Soldiers inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital

A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.

Squatters occupy Russian oligarch's London mansion

Squatters have occupied the London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week, unfurling a Ukrainian flag and a banner saying 'This property has been liberated.'

