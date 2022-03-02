COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa decline Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a drop in the number of residents being treated in hospital because of COVID-19, adding zero residents are in ICU.

OPH says there are 11 residents being treated in a local hospital for an active case of COVID-19. This is down from 21 patients one week ago and 69 patients one month ago. This is the first time OPH has reported zero residents in ICU for an active case of COVID-19 since before Christmas.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Six patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Nine patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 33 patients

Hospitals reported a total of 87 COVID-19 patients between them two weeks ago.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, 742 residents of the city have died after contracting the virus.

OPH reported 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing.

Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a steady level of viral signal through the latter half of February, with a slight increase at the end. Viral levels are roughly where they were in mid-December before omicron wave began to rapidly increase.

Provincial officials reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths in Ontario on Wednesday. There are 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 273 people in intensive care. This is the fourth straight day of Ontario reporting fewer than 1,000 people in hospital.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 22 to 28): 77.9 (up from 77.8)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 23 to March 1): 11.1 per cent (up from 10.5 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99

Known active cases: 880 (+23)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Eleven residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, down from 14 on Tuesday.

No one is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 3

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,317

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 872,464

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 550,203

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 19 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

3 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

1 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.