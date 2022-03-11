COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa continue to decrease
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain in the single digits in Ottawa as they continue to decrease provincewide.
In Ottawa, there are seven people in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection and two in the ICU, according to Ottawa Public Health. Provincewide, there are 717 people in hospital and 238 in the ICU, both decreases from Thursday's totals.
Local hospitals each report their number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether that was the reason for hospitalization. Here are the figures from local hospitals as of Thursday:
- CHEO: Two patients
- Montfort Hospital: Nine patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients
- The Ottawa Hospital: 14 patients
OPH reported 162 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing. There are 833 known active cases.
The latest data from Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight downward trend in the first few days of March following a lengthy plateau in February, though the viral signal level remains roughly where it was in mid-December.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 3 to 9): 74.7 (down from 82.6)
- Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 4 to 10): 13.2 per cent (down from 14.6 per cent)
- Known active cases: 833 (+1)
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Seven Ottawa residents are in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, one fewer than on Thursday. There are two people in the ICU.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,500
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 873,442
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 553,649
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 5 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 13 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 6 long-term care homes
- 2 retirement homes
- 2 hospital units
- 4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
As Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine, it is getting a helping hand from China in spreading inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims that the U.S. is financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries.
U.S. slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
Atlantic
-
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
TDSB formally notifies parents about changes to COVID-19 policies
The Toronto District School Board has formally notified parents about a series of changes to its COVID-19 policies and procedures, including a plan to bring back unvaccinated staff who were placed on leave last year.
-
'Yee-haw!': Toronto man wins Lotto Max $30 million jackpot
A Toronto man is $30 million richer after he hit the Lotto Max top prize earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
The Quebec-based wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who has been imprisoned for the past decade, says he has been freed from a Saudi jail.
-
After CAQ government refuses meeting, Dawson puts expansion hopes in public petition
Refused meetings with government officials, Dawson College is putting its hopes in a public petition and moving up the deadline, hoping to prove -- just before provincial budget time -- that voters aren't happy with the cancellation of its expansion project.
-
When long COVID strikes, many suffer alone amid a medical system not equipped to help them
Montrealer Robert Romeo has had his life turned upside down after being diagnosed with COVID-19 one year ago. He’s one of many people suffering from long COVID symptoms.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins murder suspect arrested in Toronto
A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigate man posing as a cop
Sudbury police are investigating after a woman reported being pulled over by a man posing as a cop driving a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights.
-
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
London
-
'The time has come': TVDSB drops masking mandate
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced masks will no longer be mandated for staff and students effective March 21.
-
LHSC receiving close to $15M from province to offset pandemic costs
Queen's Park will be providing almost $15 million to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to reimburse the hospital for the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic.
-
Health unit reporting new COVID-19 related death Friday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded a new death related to COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Crash closes section of Perimeter Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a crash has closed a section of the Perimeter Highway.
-
Omicron wave hit Manitoba hardest: infectious disease researcher
An infectious disease researcher estimates up to 82 per cent of Manitoba’s population caught the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Health officials shifting to ‘longer-term approach' to COVID-19 as trends continue to improve
"The Omicron wave is behind us," Waterloo region's associate medical officer of the health said during Friday's weekly briefing where special school-based March break vaccination clinics were also highlighted.
-
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
Calgary
-
'Economy continues to grow': Alberta’s unemployment rate fell in February, sitting at 6.8%
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, while Calgary's jobless numbers were the second highest of any Canadian city.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
-
Estimated $250K in fentanyl and cash seized after man found unresponsive in vehicle in southern Alta.
A 25-year-old man from Brocket, Alta. faces a drug trafficking charge following a complaint a driver had passed out in a running vehicle in the town of Fort Macleod.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. loses fight to fire custodian caught taking 50-cent rags
A custodian caught stealing rags will keep his job at the University of Saskatchewan following a judge's decision.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Sask. woman watches as her village in Ukraine is destroyed in Russian invasion
For Nataliia Savenko, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting close to home.
Edmonton
-
'Economy continues to grow': Alberta’s unemployment rate fell in February, sitting at 6.8%
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, while Calgary's jobless numbers were the second highest of any Canadian city.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
'We don't have staff': Community disability services workers speak up over pay, staffing issues
Almost 30 per cent of respondents to a survey by the Alberta Disability Works Association said they were working two or more jobs in order to make a living wage.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices fall below $2/litre at some Metro Vancouver stations
Metro Vancouver drivers saw some relief at gas stations Friday, as the price per litre dipped just below 200 cents at many locations.
-
More than 200 people died in B.C. of illicit drug overdoses in January, latest data shows
The first report for the year into illicit drug toxicity in B.C. revealed more than 200 people died in January.
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Regina
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcare
A family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
CNIB still searching for new home after Brandt project falls through
The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is looking for a new home in Regina, after the proposed Brandt office project in Wascana Park fell apart.