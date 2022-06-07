COVID-19 hospitalizations holding steady in Ottawa
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 increased slightly on Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health reports that 15 residents are hospitalized for an active case of COVID-19, up from 14 on Monday. There are two people in intensive care, up from one.
These figures have been slowly decreasing overall from the peak of the most recent wave in April, but have been relatively steady for about three weeks, according to OPH data. The last time Ottawa had fewer than 10 residents in hospital due to an active case of COVID-19 was late October 2021.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 22 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Five patients
- Montfort Hospital: Four patients
- CHEO: Three patients
No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.
OPH reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,829 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 814 deaths.
Public Health Ontario reported four new COVID-19 related deaths across the province on Tuesday. There are 526 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, including 114 people in intensive care.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 30 to June 5): 28.9 (up from 26.8)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 4): 8.7 per cent
- Known active cases: 412 (-1)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated June 6.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 917,221
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,920
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 578,507
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 52 in hospital, 1 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 5 long-term care homes
- 4 retirement homes
- 2 hospital units
- 6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
