Ottawa Public Health is reporting 90 residents in local hospitals for active COVID-19 infections, after several days of having more than 100 cases in hospitals.

The latest update from OPH also shows 15 people being treated in intensive care for an active COVID-19 infection.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One new death related to the virus was also reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Ottawa to 691 residents since the pandemic began.

Fifty-eight COVID-19 related deaths were reported across Ontario on Sunday, with the number of provincewide hospitalizations dropping to 3,019, including 587 people in ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 22 to 28): 188.2 (down from 200.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 21 to 27): 19.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.88

Known active cases: 2,661 (-100)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 90 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 103 hospitalizations on Saturday.

There are 15 people in the ICU, down from 16.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 7 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 16 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 29 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 23 (1 in ICU)

90+: 6

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 907,573 (+813)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 846,723 (+2,883)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 506,464 (+5,346)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 44 in hospital, 10 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

22 long-term care homes

34 retirement homes

37 hospital units

35 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.