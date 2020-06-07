OTTAWA -- Uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Ottawa Carleton District School Board to delay the release of a draft budget for the next school year.

The OCDSB’s “Committee of the Whole, Budget” was scheduled to receive a provisional 2020-21 budget on Monday night, but the release has been delayed for a second time.

In a memo to the committee, OCDSB Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor says a number of factors have resulted in a delay in preparing a draft budget document, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Uncertainty around the Ministry of Education and public health requirements for school operations for the 2020-21 school year due to the ongoing public health concerns pandemic planning,” Williams-Taylor writes about one of the reasons for the delay in preparing the document.

Williams-Taylor adds there is also “uncertainty about enrolment levels due to parental concerns regarding what school environments will look like in the fall.”

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says there is a “lack of information” about the Grants for Student Needs funding for the new school year, including calculations required to estimate the board’s revenue for the coming year.

Williams-Taylor says despite the uncertainties about funding from the Ontario Government, a report will be presented on June 22 recommending a number of investments that would have been part of the draft 2020-21 budget.

On May 26, staff presented preliminary investment initiatives for the 2020-21 school year, including $7.8 million to hire 73 FTEs for “board approved academic staffing” and $1 million for 17.79 FTEs for “ECEs for new kindergarten classes.”

Other proposed investments include 78 FTEs for educational assistants to meet increase need, 14 new FTEs for facilities staffing for enhanced cleaning and 4.40 new FTEs for “Equity and Diversity and Mental Health.”

School boards are required to finalize a budget by the end of June, but the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says there are “strong indications” the Ministry of Education will defer the requirement.