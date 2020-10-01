OTTAWA -- Santa Claus will not be coming to Morrisburg for the annual Santa Claus Parade.

Organizers have announced the "difficult decision" to cancel this year's parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, organizers say South Dundas Community Program Coordinator Jamie Scott has been in touch with Santa Claus virtually, and he has assured the town that Santa will take part in some fun virtual activities for South Dundas residents.

The Morrisburg Santa Claus parade is the latest parade cancelled across eastern Ontario due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa and the Orleans Parade of Lights are cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Kingston's Santa Claus parade has also been cancelled.