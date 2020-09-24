OTTAWA -- The parking lot at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges is being turned into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is teaming up with Ontario Health East and paramedics from both Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and Prescott-Russell to open a temporary COVID-19 testing centre in the parking lot at Calypso.

The drive-thru testing site, located off Highway 417 at 2015 Calypso Street, will open on Thursday, Sept. 24. It will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We’re opening the temporary testing centre in Limoges to alleviate the demand at our other testing centres," says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “The number of individuals coming to our testing centres over the last few weeks has far surpassed our capacity."

Testing will be open to everyone over the age of one.

Ontario has announced new guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Testing is available to: