OTTAWA -- An Ottawa catholic elementary school in Riverside South is closed due to COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports that St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road is closed. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Monsignor Paul Baxter school was closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The Conseil des ecole catholiques du Centre-Est reports two French language schools are closed in Ottawa this week: Ecole Horizon-Jeunesse and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite.

Ottawa Public Health reports active COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 Ottawa schools:

Abraar Elementary School

Berrigan Elementary School

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité

Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse

Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri

École élémentaire catholique Saint François d'Assise

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie

École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

Prince of Peace Catholic School

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported the COVID-19 outbreak at Lester B. Pearson School is over.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).