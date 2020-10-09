OTTAWA --
An Ottawa catholic elementary school in Riverside South is closed due to COVID-19.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports that St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road is closed. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last month, Monsignor Paul Baxter school was closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
The Conseil des ecole catholiques du Centre-Est reports two French language schools are closed in Ottawa this week: Ecole Horizon-Jeunesse and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite.
Ottawa Public Health reports active COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 Ottawa schools:
-
Abraar Elementary School
-
Berrigan Elementary School
-
École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité
-
Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau
-
École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse
-
Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel
-
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri
-
École élémentaire catholique Saint François d'Assise
-
Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie
-
École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion
-
Prince of Peace Catholic School
On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported the COVID-19 outbreak at Lester B. Pearson School is over.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).