BARRY'S BAY, ONT. -- The Tim Hortons in Barry's Bay, Ont. is temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 infections, according to the local health unit.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) made the announcement in a news release on Sunday.

"Renfrew County and District Health Unit and Tim Horton’s have been working closely to identify all contacts and have referred them for testing. Due to the recent positive cases and exposures, the Tim Horton’s location in Barry’s Bay is temporarily closing on a voluntary basis," the release said.

The RCDHU did not say in its release how many positive cases were found, nor did it reveal the vaccination status of any of the individuals who had tested positive.

Contacts who are not yet fully immunized must isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure and seek testing, the RCDHU said. Fully immunized contacts do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results; however, if a fully immunized person develops symptoms, they must isolate and seek additional testing.

"Remember, fully immunized means you have received the full series of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada and received your last dose at least 14 days prior to exposure," the RCDHU said.

Low-risk contacts are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, these individuals must self-isolate and arrange for testing.

To schedule a test, visit the Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre's website.

The 24/7 RC VTAC phone line at 1-844-727-6404 continues to be available for those who cannot access online booking.