COVID-19 cases surpass 700 in Gatineau and the Outaouais
OTTAWA -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais has surpassed 700.
Health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Saturday, which covers Gatineau and western Quebec.
There have been 703 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, including 33 deaths.
The CISSS de l'Outaoauis reports 45 active cases of COVID-19.
Of the 703 cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, the majority of the cases involve residents living in Gatineau.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, residents can call 1-877-644-4545.
Testing without an appointment is available at the clinic at 135 St. Raymond Blvd. Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the City of Gatineau announced the closure of a day camp after a camper tested positive for COVID-19. An adult working at the camp was deemed at high risk.