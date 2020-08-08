OTTAWA -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais has surpassed 700.

Health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Saturday, which covers Gatineau and western Quebec.

There have been 703 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, including 33 deaths.

The CISSS de l'Outaoauis reports 45 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the 703 cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, the majority of the cases involve residents living in Gatineau.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, residents can call 1-877-644-4545.

Testing without an appointment is available at the clinic at 135 St. Raymond Blvd. Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the City of Gatineau announced the closure of a day camp after a camper tested positive for COVID-19. An adult working at the camp was deemed at high risk.