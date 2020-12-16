OTTAWA -- The Kingston-region continues to flirt with the "red-control" level of Ontario's COVID-19 framework, following 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new cases come after the medical officer of health said COVID-19 positive cases have been linked to multiple house parties in Kingston.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nine of the new cases are linked to close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Three of the new cases are linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in the region, including a girl under the age of 10.

According to the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health website, the Kingston-region has seen 42.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.2 per cent.

There are currently 115 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-region.

On Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore confirmed multiple recent COVID-19 positive cases attended several house parties Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 in the university district during their period of communicability.

Everyone who attended the house parties in the area are required to self-isolate and to be tested if COVID-19 symptoms occur.