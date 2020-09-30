OTTAWA -- One month into the new school year, 81 schools with Ottawa's four school boards have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Each school board provides an update on COVID-19 cases in schools, along with how many classes or cohorts are closed.

Across Ottawa, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 81 schools, with 52 classes and 13 cohorts closed due to novel coronavirus. Only one school has been ordered closed due to COVID-19 – Monsignor Paul Baxter School.

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine Ottawa schools, including one private school.

Assumption School

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel

Franco-Ouest secondary school

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

Lycee Claudel (private school)

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

According to data listed on the CECCE website and the Ontario Government's website, 28 schools with the Conseil des ecoles Catholique Centre-Est have had at least one case of COVID-19. As of Sept. 30, the board reported 43 active cases at 23 schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 22 schools. Thirty-eight students and six staff have tested positive for the school.

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for two weeks due to COVID-19, while 45 classes and 10 cohorts at the 22 schools have been closed due to COVID-19 cases. Seven students at Notre Dame High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 16 schools. A total of 14 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario reports COVID-19 cases at 15 schools. Fifteen students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The board reports seven classes and three cohorts are closed due to COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Here is a look at the Ottawa schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19

Adult High School

Cairine Wilson Secondary School

Lisgar Collegiate Institute

Ottawa Technical Secondary School

Ridgemont High School

Elizabeth Wyn Wood Alternate High School

Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School

Alta Vista Public School

Bayview Public School

Broadview Avenue Public School

Fielding Drive Public School

Glen Ogilvie Public School

Manor Park Public School

Mutchmor Public School

Pleasant Park Public School

Queen Mary Street Public School

Immaculate High School

Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

Notre Dame High School

St. Francis Xavier High School St. Joseph

St. Joseph High School

St. Mother Theresa High School

St. Patrick's High School

St. Paul High School

St. Peter High School

Assumption School

Corpus Christi School

Holy Cross School

Holy Spirit School

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Prince of Peace School

St. Brother Andre School

St. Clare School

St. Elizabeth School

St. John XXIII School

St. Kateri Tekakwitha School

St. Leonard School

St. Luke School (Nepean)

St. Marguerite d'Youville School

St. Martin de Porres School

St. Patrick School

College catholique Franco-Ouest

École élémentaire catholique Au Coeur d’Ottawa

École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile-de-l'Est

École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé La Source

École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé Lamoureux

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye

École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

École élémentaire catholique Montfort

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Place

École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette

École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Rémi

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard

École élémentaire catholique Alain-Fortin

Collège catholique Samuel-Genest

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité

École élémentaire catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri