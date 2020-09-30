OTTAWA -- One month into the new school year, 81 schools with Ottawa's four school boards have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Each school board provides an update on COVID-19 cases in schools, along with how many classes or cohorts are closed.

Across Ottawa, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 81 schools, with 52 classes and 13 cohorts closed due to novel coronavirus. Only one school has been ordered closed due to COVID-19 – Monsignor Paul Baxter School.  

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine Ottawa schools, including one private school.

  • Assumption School
  • Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort
  • Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion
  • Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel
  • Franco-Ouest secondary school
  • Gabrielle Roy Public School
  • Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School
  • Lycee Claudel (private school)
  • Monsignor Paul Baxter School

According to data listed on the CECCE website and the Ontario Government's website, 28 schools with the Conseil des ecoles Catholique Centre-Est have had at least one case of COVID-19.  As of Sept. 30, the board reported 43 active cases at 23 schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 22 schools. Thirty-eight students and six staff have tested positive for the school.

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for two weeks due to COVID-19, while 45 classes and 10 cohorts at the 22 schools have been closed due to COVID-19 cases.  Seven students at Notre Dame High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 16 schools.  A total of 14 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario reports COVID-19 cases at 15 schools. Fifteen students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.  The board reports seven classes and three cohorts are closed due to COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Here is a look at the Ottawa schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

  • Adult High School
  • Cairine Wilson Secondary School
  • Lisgar Collegiate Institute
  • Ottawa Technical Secondary School
  • Ridgemont High School
  • Elizabeth Wyn Wood Alternate High School
  • Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School
  • Alta Vista Public School
  • Bayview Public School
  • Broadview Avenue Public School
  • Fielding Drive Public School
  • Glen Ogilvie Public School
  • Manor Park Public School
  • Mutchmor Public School
  • Pleasant Park Public School
  • Queen Mary Street Public School

Ottawa Catholic School Board

  • Immaculate High School
  • Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School
  • Notre Dame High School
  • St. Francis Xavier High School St. Joseph
  • St. Joseph High School
  • St. Mother Theresa High School
  • St. Patrick's High School
  • St. Paul High School
  • St. Peter High School
  • Assumption School
  • Corpus Christi School
  • Holy Cross School
  • Holy Spirit School
  • Monsignor Paul Baxter School
  • Prince of Peace School
  • St. Brother Andre School
  • St. Clare School
  • St. Elizabeth School
  • St. John XXIII School
  • St. Kateri Tekakwitha School
  • St. Leonard School
  • St. Luke School (Nepean)
  • St. Marguerite d'Youville School
  • St. Martin de Porres School
  • St. Patrick School

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est:

  • College catholique Franco-Ouest
  • École élémentaire catholique Au Coeur d’Ottawa
  • École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges
  • École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier
  • École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile-de-l'Est
  • École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé La Source
  • École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé Lamoureux
  • École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse 
  • École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye
  • École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière
  • École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau
  • École élémentaire catholique Montfort
  • École élémentaire catholique Notre-Place
  • École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette
  • École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise
  • École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Rémi
  • École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes
  • École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard
  • École élémentaire catholique Alain-Fortin
  • Collège catholique Samuel-Genest
  • École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité
  • École élémentaire catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier
  • École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est

  • De La Salle
  • Des Sentiers
  • Francojeunesse
  • École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy *
  • École secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde *
  • Jeanne-Sauve
  • Le Prelude
  • Ecole Le Transit
  • École secondaire publique Louis-Riel
  • École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie *
  • École élémentaire publique Maurice Lapointe *
  • École élémentaire publique Michaelle Jean *
  • École élémentaire publique Omer-Deslauriers *
  • École élémentaire publique Seraphin-Marion *
  • École élémentaire publique Trille des Bois *