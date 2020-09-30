OTTAWA --
One month into the new school year, 81 schools with Ottawa's four school boards have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Each school board provides an update on COVID-19 cases in schools, along with how many classes or cohorts are closed.
Across Ottawa, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 81 schools, with 52 classes and 13 cohorts closed due to novel coronavirus. Only one school has been ordered closed due to COVID-19 – Monsignor Paul Baxter School.
Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine Ottawa schools, including one private school.
Assumption School
Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort
Ecole elementaire Seraphin Marion
Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel
Franco-Ouest secondary school
Gabrielle Roy Public School
Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School
Lycee Claudel (private school)
Monsignor Paul Baxter School
According to data listed on the CECCE website and the Ontario Government's website, 28 schools with the Conseil des ecoles Catholique Centre-Est have had at least one case of COVID-19. As of Sept. 30, the board reported 43 active cases at 23 schools.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 22 schools. Thirty-eight students and six staff have tested positive for the school.
Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for two weeks due to COVID-19, while 45 classes and 10 cohorts at the 22 schools have been closed due to COVID-19 cases. Seven students at Notre Dame High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 16 schools. A total of 14 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario reports COVID-19 cases at 15 schools. Fifteen students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The board reports seven classes and three cohorts are closed due to COVID-19 cases in the schools.
Here is a look at the Ottawa schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
Adult High School
Cairine Wilson Secondary School
Lisgar Collegiate Institute
Ottawa Technical Secondary School
Ridgemont High School
Elizabeth Wyn Wood Alternate High School
Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School
Alta Vista Public School
Bayview Public School
Broadview Avenue Public School
Fielding Drive Public School
Glen Ogilvie Public School
Manor Park Public School
Mutchmor Public School
Pleasant Park Public School
Queen Mary Street Public School
-
Immaculate High School
Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School
Notre Dame High School
St. Francis Xavier High School St. Joseph
St. Joseph High School
St. Mother Theresa High School
St. Patrick's High School
St. Paul High School
St. Peter High School
Assumption School
Corpus Christi School
Holy Cross School
Holy Spirit School
Monsignor Paul Baxter School
Prince of Peace School
St. Brother Andre School
St. Clare School
St. Elizabeth School
St. John XXIII School
St. Kateri Tekakwitha School
St. Leonard School
St. Luke School (Nepean)
St. Marguerite d'Youville School
St. Martin de Porres School
St. Patrick School
College catholique Franco-Ouest
École élémentaire catholique Au Coeur d’Ottawa
École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges
École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier
École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile-de-l'Est
École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé La Source
École élémentaire catholique d’enseignement personnalisé Lamoureux
École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse
École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye
École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière
École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau
École élémentaire catholique Montfort
École élémentaire catholique Notre-Place
École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette
École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise
École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Rémi
École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes
École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard
École élémentaire catholique Alain-Fortin
Collège catholique Samuel-Genest
École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité
École élémentaire catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier
École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri
De La Salle
Des Sentiers
Francojeunesse
École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy *
École secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde *
Jeanne-Sauve
Le Prelude
Ecole Le Transit
École secondaire publique Louis-Riel
École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie *
École élémentaire publique Maurice Lapointe *
École élémentaire publique Michaelle Jean *
École élémentaire publique Omer-Deslauriers *
École élémentaire publique Seraphin-Marion *
École élémentaire publique Trille des Bois *