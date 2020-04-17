OTTAWA -- There has been a major jump in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and confirmed cases in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says expanded testing eligibility may be behind a significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases announced in the capital Friday.

In their latest report, OPH says there are now 728 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

That's a jump of 50 cases from Thursday's report.

These are only laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus. OPH estimates there could be between 11,000 and 34,000 cases that are going undetected, based on their most recent models.

In addition, seven more people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 21 confirmed COVID-linked deaths. It's the largest increase in COVID-19 related deaths in a single day, to date.

There are 16 institutions in Ottawa are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Thirty-seven people remain in hospital, with 13 of those currently in intensive care.

Of the 728 lab-confirmed cases to date, 304 – or 42 per cent – are now considered resolved.