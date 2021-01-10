OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 184 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, another day of triple-digit increases in the local case count.

All but two days so far this month have seen more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including Friday and Saturday's record-breaking totals of 210 and 234, respectively.

Two more people in Ottawa have died.

The number of people with active cases of COVID-19 has also surged past 1,200, marking a third straight day of record-high active cases in the city.

On Saturday, Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, warned that the city was headed into "grey" territory, which suggests that Ottawa could remain under the province's "lockdown" status after the 28-day provincewide shutdown ends if trends don't improve before Jan. 23.

On Sunday, Ottawa's number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days rose to more than 90.

Across the province, officials added 3,945 new cases of COVID-19 to the total case count, setting a new single-day record. Sixty-one more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19. Ontario health officials reported 129 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, for a total of 11,318.

Figures from OPH have differed from the province's, sometimes significantly, in recent days, which OPH says is due to differences in when data is pulled for each respective daily update. On Saturday, OPH said its team adjusted its data pulling time locally to help cut down on the discrepancies with the provincial reports.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard now has a total of 11,378 cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 397 residents.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone this week.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 93.7 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.7 per cent (Jan. 1, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2021)

Reproduction number: 1.17 (seven day average)

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are now 1,202 people in Ottawa with known active infections of COVID-19, the highest it's ever been.

This follows a record-breaking active case count of 1,104 on Saturday, which broke Friday's record level of 977 active cases.

OPH reported that 84 more cases in the city have been declared resolved, bringing the number of resolved COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to 9,779.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports that there are 26 residents of Ottawa in local hospitals with COVID-19 complications and nine of them are in the ICU, up from seven ICU patients on Saturday.

Of the people in hospitals, one is between the ages of 10 and 19 (this person is in the ICU), two are in their 20s, three are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), four are in their 60s (two are in the ICU), nine are in their 70s (five are in the ICU), five are in their 80s, and two are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (787 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 28 new cases (1,396 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 44 new cases (2,390 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 29 new cases (1,565 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 23 new cases (1,486 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 20 new cases (1,340 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 13 new cases (860 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 3 new cases (543 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (600 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (408 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 remain unknown.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 63,308 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday and 61,228 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends. On Friday, the taskforce said local labs performed 6,219 COVID-19 tests on Jan. 7 and 1,472 swabs were taken at local assessment centres.

Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2021 was 4.7 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday, Jan. 11.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 72 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

Outaouais region: 75 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Four new outbreaks were declared Sunday at two retirement homes, a long-term care home and a group home.

Outbreaks at St. Patrick's Home and a local group home have ended.

There are eight ongoing community outbreaks.

Two involve social events at private settings, two involve retail workplaces, one involves a multi-unit dwelling, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is linked to an office or corporate workplace and one is linked to a services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Guardian Angels School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Carleton Lodge Carlingview Manor Centre D'Accueil Champlain Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Retirement Home (NEW) Colonel By Retirement Home (NEW) Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home (NEW) Granite Ridge long-term care home Group Home - 27915 Group Home - 28608 (NEW) Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community Portobello Retirement Residence Redwoods Retirement Residence Riverpath Retirement Community Royal Ottawa Place Shelter – 27549 Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph Sisters of Charity Maison Mère Supported Independent Living - 28110 Valley Stream Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).