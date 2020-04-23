OTTAWA -- Six weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa, the Medical Officer of Health says all areas of Ottawa have been hit by the virus.

Ottawa Public Health is developing maps to show Ottawa residents where COVID-19 cases are located across Ottawa. The health unit receives information about COVID-19 cases based on addresses, postal codes and ages.

“What I can see in the rough drafts is that the COVID-19 infections that are laboratory confirmed are across our whole city,” said Dr. Vera Etches on Thursday.

“They’re across all of our geography - urban, rural, suburban. So there’s really no community neighbourhood that stands out as unaffected.”

There are 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 35 deaths. According to Ottawa Public Health, 233 people living in long-term care homes and retirement homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health will share the maps with the public once they are ready.