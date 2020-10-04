OTTAWA -- All eyes on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa, Cumberland residents elect a new Councillor, and the Senators look to the future.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

COVID-19 in Ottawa

All eyes will be on the COVID-19 case count in Ottawa heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Friday, Ottawa's medical officer of health warned Ottawa's health care system is in "crisis" due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Vera Etches issued the warning about pressures on contract tracing and testing, along with hospital capacity, on a day Ottawa Public Health reported a record 142 new cases of novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Dr. Etches has urged residents to only have Thanksgiving dinner with members of their own household to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing moves to appointment only

COVID-19 testing is now available by appointment only at assessment centres and pharmacies across Ontario.

The Ontario Government announced that starting Tuesday, assessment centres will transition to appointment-based testing only. There will be no walk-up testing available.

On Monday, visitors to assessment centres will be screened and offered an appointment time for COVID-19 testing.

Premier Doug Ford has said the move to appointment-based testing should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

Cumberland residents head to the polls

On Monday, residents of Cumberland ward will head to the polls to elect a new representative for the Council table.

The byelection is being held to fill the seat left vacant by Stephen Blais, who resigned when he won the Ontario byelection for the riding of Orleans.

Here is the list of candidates for Cumberland ward:

*Denis Labrèche withdrew from the race after the deadline, so his name remains on the ballot, but he is now supporting another candidate.

Drafting the 2021 City of Ottawa budget

Ottawa's Finance and Economic Development Committee will finalize the roadmap for the 2021 budget on Tuesday.

A report says staff will draft the 2021 budget with a property tax increase capped at three per cent, while the transit levy will increase 4.6 per cent.

The city is expecting the upper levels of government to help cover the full $181.8 million deficit in the 2020 budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the funding does not materialize in 2021 staff will prepare mitigation measures that could include the use of city reserves, possible reductions in essential and non-essential services and various additional mitigation measures for consideration by Council," said the report.

Mayor Jim Watson and City Manager Steve Kanellakos will present the draft budget on Nov. 4.

Senators look to continue rebuild in NHL draft

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion tells TSN this year's NHL draft can "alter the direction of this franchise."

The Senators hold three picks in Tuesday night's NHL draft, with picks three, five and 28. The Senators also hold four picks in the second round, and 12 picks total for the two-day draft.

On Friday, the Senators acquired defenceman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers for a fourth-round pick.

The Ottawa Senators will also release the new uniform with a new primary logo on Tuesday.

Listen to TSN 1200 for complete Senators coverage.

What's happening in Ottawa this week

All Week: The National Capital Commission's Fall Rhapsody

Tuesday: Ottawa's Finance and Economic Development Committee meets at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: First round of the NHL draft. 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Ottawa's Transportation Committee meets at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: NHL draft rounds 2-7

Thursday: Ottawa's Planning Committee meets at 9:30 a.m.

Friday: Pulp Fiction at The Drive In

Saturday: A Bug's Life at The Drive In

Saturday: Doctor Strange at The Drive In

Sunday: Scream at The Drive In