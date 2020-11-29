OTTAWA -- Two individuals at secondary schools in the Cornwall area have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Upper Canada District School Board announced an individual at Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School and an individual at Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The board did not say whether the individuals were students or staff members.

In a statement, the board said both schools will remain open, and there would be no change to the school schedule.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is working with the school and is communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposure.

The board says COVID-19 testing is not recommended, unless you are experiencing symptoms or have been directed to be tested by public health.