KINGSTON -- Kingston health officials warn shoppers at a jewellery store may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested for the virus.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says individuals who attended TresOrs Jewellers on Princess Street between March 13 and 20 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone affected by the exposure is asked to:

Test immediately at a local assessment centre and isolate while waiting for test results.

Test day 7 to 10 after visiting this location.

Officials say as part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials may issue more information to reach those contacts.