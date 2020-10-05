OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Public Library says an employee if its Nepean branch on Centrepointe Drive has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at work on Thursday and had no symptoms at the time. They developed symptoms on their day off on Friday and did not return to work for their next scheduled shifts. The positive test result was received on Sunday.

The individual continues to self-isolate at home.

A memo from Ottawa Public Library CEO Danielle McDonald says that library visitors who are concerned about possible exposure should contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 or ottawapublichealth.ca.

There was no indication in McDonald's memo that the positive case would impact operations at the branch.