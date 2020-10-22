OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's Foster Farm Child Care Centre is closed due to a case of COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says a child who attends the child care centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child's last day at the centre was Oct. 15, and the child and their family are self-isolating at home.

Gray says those who were in close contact with the child have been asked to self-isolate pending further investigation by Ottawa Public Health.

"They have also been advised to get tested if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Staff are in contact with the families affected by this closure and ensuring they have the supports they need during their self-isolation," said Gray.

The Foster Farm Child Care Centre is located on Ramsey Crescent.