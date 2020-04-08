OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s second COVID-19 care clinic will open on Thursday in Ottawa’s east-end.

The facility will be located at the former St. Patrick Intermediate School on Heron Road, at the corner of Alta Vista.

The clinic will be operated at the Montfort Hospital in partnership with Ottawa Public Health.

In a statement, the Montfort Hospital and Ottawa Public Health says the clinic’s primary function will be to provide treatment for people with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever and cold-like symptoms. It’s equipped to do basic diagnostic tests, such as chest X-rays and lab tests.

The clinic will provide services in English and French.

The COVID-19 care clinics are designed to take pressure off hospital emergency rooms and family doctor’s offices.

On Thursday, the clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours for the clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, including on holidays.

On Monday, Ottawa’s first COVID-19 clinic opened at the former D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School in Bells Corners.

In its first day of operations, 67 patients received treatment, and a small number were transported to hospital for additional care.