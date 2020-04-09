OTTAWA -- As CTV Ottawa’s chief news anchor Graham Richardson exits his chair following a noon-hour newscast, he shakes his head in disbelief.

Premier Doug Ford has just announced that between 3,000 and 15,000 people in Ontario could die as a result of COVID-19.

“A few months ago, if someone had said what we just heard, I would have said: ‘What planet are you on?’” Richardson said.

But today, it’s the news of the day; part of the grim narrative of the world’s unprecedented story.

“We’ve never experienced anything in my lifetime like this. This is bigger than 9-11,” said the 25-year television news veteran.

“I’m not diminishing 9-11, but this is bigger because its tentacles reach everywhere around the world at the same time. The entire world economy has ground to a halt and people are afraid. It’s very scary stuff.”

Other broadcasters around the newsroom agree this story is unlike anything they’ve ever seen or covered.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a story where none of us are truly safe from it or can escape it, not only in the capital, but in Canada and around the world,” said reporter and weekend news anchor Stefan Keyes.

“Someone described it as watching a natural disaster unfold in slow motion,” said News at Noon host Leanne Cusack.

“It’s a very emotional time because we realize like never before how vulnerable we are. We’ve observed terror and trauma, but I don’t think we’ve ever experienced anything on this level,” she said.

“It’s wild,” said CTV News Ottawa anchor Patricia Boal. “There’s really not anyone in the community that isn’t affected by what’s going on right now.”

Those telling the story of the deadly virus for Bell Media’s local television and radio stations in the capital are affected, too. COVID-19 is uncharted territory for reporters.

“Covering this is nothing like we’ve covered before,” CTV news Ottawa reporter and anchor Megan Shaw said. “We’re learning at the same time as we’re trying to inform the public. I’m speaking to Ottawa’s top doctor every single day on the phone getting an update from her and doing my best to simplify it and share it with our viewers as quickly as we can.”

The broadcasters say keeping pace with the rapid flow of information is an added challenge.

“It’s a firehose; a firehose that’s going 24-7. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Richardson said.

CTV Morning Live anchor Trisha Owens adds: “No sooner do we provide an update and that information has again changed. It’s constant.”

Matt Skube, CTV Ottawa’s News at Five anchor, agrees.

“It’s been the craziest time I’ve ever spent in a newsroom. You’re trying to provide as much information as possible without overwhelming people. You don’t want people to panic, you don’t want people to get too upset about what’s happening in the world, but you need them to be informed,” he said.

“It’s more important than ever that we double, triple, even quadruple check our facts, because we don’t want any misinformation to get out there,” said Peter Angione, the director of news and information programming at Bell Media in Ottawa.

He said Bell Media’s news teams are working around the clock to bring the capital critical, up-to-date information when they need it most.

“This is journalism at its very best,” he said. “This is what we do, what we got into this business for.”

But being in the business during a pandemic poses potential risks to the health and safety of editorial and technical staff working to produce Bell Media’s hourly and daily newscasts. They have to do their jobs while following the same health directives and protocols as the public.

“Journalists run toward the fire, so trying to keep them safe when their instinct is to go towards what’s happening is always difficult,” said Daniel Cress, Bell Media Ottawa’s operations manager.

“When it’s a fire or shooting, it’s hard, but when it’s a virus we can’t see, and we don’t know who has it, that’s an extra challenge for us,” he said.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Angione said. “The worst thing that could happen for us is that our staff gets sick and we can’t provide the stories to our viewers and listeners, so we want to do everything we can to keep as many of us around here as healthy as possible.”

SAs the COVID-19 story has changed over the past four weeks, so has the complexion of Bell Media’s newsrooms, along with the way television, radio and digital reporters to their jobs. Physical distancing has meant the majority of employees at 87 George Street have left the building. A small contingent of editorial and technical staff remains in its television and radio newsrooms.

“This is a bustling newsroom,” said multi-skilled journalist and acting assignment editor Claudia Cautillo. “It’s a full-to-capacity newsroom and seeing it like this is a little jarring.

Although jarring for many, the wheels of Bell Media’s news machine keep successfully turning, attracting larger viewing, listening and digital audiences than ever before. The community’s demand for critical information and guidance during the pandemic is unwavering.

“People out there are hungry for as much information as we can share,” said Leslie Roberts, CTV Morning Live anchor and host of CFRA Radio’s Ottawa at Work. “We are doing our best to keep up with that demand.”

The morning and afternoon news meetings, typically held in a station boardroom, are now conducted by teleconference. Face-to-face, in-person interviews are now done with Skype, FaceTime or Zoom. Multi-skilled journalist—reporters who shoot, edit and present their own stories—file from home, or their vehicles on the road.

From the outset of the pandemic in Ottawa, physical distancing came to the 6 p.m. CTV News Ottawa anchor desk, the chairs for Richardson and Boal separated by two metres.

“Lots of elbow room, a little lonely, but I think Graham will get over it,” laughed Boal.

When Boal’s husband, sports commentator Gord Wilson, was potentially exposed to an Ottawa Senators hockey player with COVID-19, Boal began anchoring the 6 p.m. broadcast from her backyard. When test results revealed Wilson also had the virus, that was suspended. Although Boal has tested negative, she remains in self-isolation until next week.

The goal, of course, is to continue keeping viewers and listeners informed about one of the biggest stories its newsrooms will ever tell.

“People at home are scared, they’re anxious, panicked and they’re looking for us to provide them with information to quell those fears,” said reporter and anchor Christina Succi.

Roberts believes the media must continue to play a vital role.

“If we can share the right message that will make this go away faster, if we can get the information that will save lives to people who just happen to turn on the TV or the radio, then we’ve done our part,” he said.

The gravity of that responsibility weighs heavily on chief anchor Graham Richardson. He knows people are counting on Bell Media’s news team and he vows to deliver.

“People are turning to us for safety and information and we need to tell them the truth,” Richardson said, his voice breaking and eyes welling with tears.

“We need to tell them the truth and it’s hard, because it’s really bad news. The public understands this is life and death and the information is beyond critical.

“This is why we’re here.”

'Covering COVID: Behind the Scenes' will air Friday night on CTV News at 6.