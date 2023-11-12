Court rules Ottawa police will not get paid holiday to mourn the Queen
Ottawa police officers and civilian staff will not receive holiday pay in recognition of the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, an Ontario court has ruled.
Three judges with the Ontario Superior Court Divisional Court concluded an arbitrator's decision to grant the holiday pay were "unreasonable", and dismissed the initial decision.
The Governor General in Council proclaimed Sept. 19, 2022, as a day to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth, following her death on Sept. 8, 2022. The day was designated a holiday for the federal public service, and the government invited other employers to recognize the National Day of Mourning.
When the Ottawa Police Services Board did not recognize the National Day of Mourning for the Queen as a holiday under the collective agreement, the Ottawa Police Association filed two grievances claiming the board violated the contracts by failing to recognize Sept. 19, 2022, as a paid holiday.
In March, an arbitrator ruled Ottawa police owed its officers holiday pay, saying the board breached the collective agreements by failing to recognize the day of mourning for the Queen.
The Ottawa Police Services Board filed an application for a judicial review seeking to quash the decision, saying the decision was unreasonable. The board said the arbitrator failed to consider "whether the parties ever intended the members of the bargaining units to receive a statutory/designated day every time the Governor General 'proclaims' a day for some particular symbolic reason." The board told the September hearing that it is "utterly inconceivable" that the parties would have intended employees receive holiday pay based simply on a day being "proclaimed" by the Governor General when commemorating a person, cause or event, according to the ruling.
In a decision released last week, three divisional court justices overruled the arbitrator's decision. In its analysis of the case, the justices said the arbitrator "failed to consider the evidence and the submissions made by the board that the OPA had never previously demanded a holiday (under the collective agreements) when a proclamation was made."
"I accept and agree with the Board’s submissions that the Arbitrator’s interpretation of the Collective Agreements leads to an unreasonable outcome, namely, that any proclamation would entitle OPA members to an additional paid holiday day in the year of the proclamation and, in some cases, annually thereafter," Justice Sheard wrote in the ruling. "This would create an accumulating and significant expense for which the Board, as employer, could not plan or budget."
The Ottawa Police Association was ordered to pay the board $10,000 for costs.
The decision shows there are 12 designated statutory and declared holidays in the contract between the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Police Association, along with one floating holiday.
