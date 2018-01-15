

Former Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle is expected to appear in an Ottawa court room today. A bail hearing or "bail phase" is scheduled this morning after last week's brief appearance via video link. Since then, Boyle's lawyers have been working on a bail plan.

The 34-year-old was arrested New Year's Day and faces 15 criminal charges. The former Afghan captive is represented by Ottawa area lawyers Lawrence Greenspon and Eric Granger.

Boyle is charged with eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He is also charged with uttering threats, public mischief and administering a noxious substance. Police say these offences happened after his return to Canada between October 14 and December 30, 2017. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The identities of the alleged victims are protected by a publication ban.