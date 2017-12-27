

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa couple has turned to Kijiji in a desperate attempt to relocate a wallet filled with cash.

Aaron Parker and Raymond Mac Cormack went to Bayshore Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in search of a good deal on a ring. While they were there, the couple lost an old, vinyl wallet containing more than $1,100 in cash and the ticket stubs from the pairs first Sens game together.

"With the crowds and that we were getting a bit anxious so I sat down on the bench and Raymond went out to get some air, and that's when we lost our wallet that we had all of our money in," Parker said.

The couple does not know exactly when they lost the wallet, but they believe it may have slipped out near a bench outside Mappins Jewellers on the first floor of the shopping centre.

"It would mean a lot to get that back," said Aaron Parker. 'It was also money that made us feel a little more secure that if there was an emergency we would have a fun. And this year we made the decision to go and look for a ring."

Parker said the couple had been saving up for more than a year, adding that a majority of the money came from Raymond's mother as gifts for birthdays and Christmas.

"We are both on disability, so we put a little money away every month," Parker said. "Ray collects coins and stuff and so whenever there was a new circulation of the bill she would send it to us as gifts."

Since posting to Kijiji last night, the couple's post has been viewed more than 3,800 times. Although they have no leads, the two are hopeful for a Christmas miracle.

"It would just be amazing to see people being human," said Raymond Mac Cormack.

"It would just mean everything if someone returned it and we could get that back," Parker said.

Bayshore said its staff is aware of the couple's situation and is keeping an eye out for the wallet. So far nothing has been returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact mall security or customer service. No questions will be asked if the wallet is returned.