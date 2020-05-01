OTTAWA -- Ahead of the first weekend of May, trails in Renfrew County are opening for residents to get some fresh air.

The County of Renfrew has announced the opening of the K&P and the Algonquin Trails for users. The county is also reminding users to practice physical distancing measures while on the trails, and not to travel from outside the area to access them.

“Trail users are always required to maintain physical distancing of two metres and they should not be in groups of more than five people,” the country said in a statement.

“Trail users should not touch anything found on trails and are expected to follow safety regulations, at all times.”

Chair of the County of Renfrew Development and Property Robert Sweet adds Renfrew County is asking residents not to travel far to use the trails.

“The trails are considered open to the public; however, we ask that people do not travel from outside the country to use our trails as we want ensure the health of our community in these unprecedented times.”

Ontario Provincial Police will patrol the trails to make sure users are following the code of conduct. The country says officers issued trespassing charges to some users earlier this spring.