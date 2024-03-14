Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Hawkesbury, Ont., OPP warns
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Hawkesbury is warning retailers to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulating in the community.
Police say an unknown man was seen using fake money at a local restaurant last Saturday.
The OPP adds that officers believe this same man might have attempted to make other purchases using the fake $100 bills -- one at a bank on Tuesday and another at a pharmacy on Wednesday.
According to a CCTV camera, the suspect is described as having a black moustache and beard, and curly black hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 to remain anonymous.
