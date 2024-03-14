OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Hawkesbury, Ont., OPP warns

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Hawkesbury is warning retailers to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulating in the community. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Hawkesbury is warning retailers to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulating in the community. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Hawkesbury is warning retailers to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulating in the community.

    Police say an unknown man was seen using fake money at a local restaurant last Saturday.

    The OPP adds that officers believe this same man might have attempted to make other purchases using the fake $100 bills -- one at a bank on Tuesday and another at a pharmacy on Wednesday.

    According to a CCTV camera, the suspect is described as having a black moustache and beard, and curly black hair.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News