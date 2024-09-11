Councillor wants to use Ottawa's surplus to increase O-Train service during off-peak periods

An Ottawa councillor wants to dip into the City of Ottawa's projected 2024 budget surplus to increase off-peak service on the O-Train this fall.

OC Transpo has reduced service on the Confederation Line from every 5 minutes to 10 minutes on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., noting there is sufficient capacity to meet demand.

The O-Train is running at five minute intervals between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The new change was introduced on Aug. 26, just weeks before students returned to classes and federal government workers are required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week.

"The change in frequency will allow Line 1 to continue to offer sufficient capacity to meet off-peak ridership volumes," the transit service said in a memo to Council on July 29. "This change will be closely monitored and, should there be an increase in ridership, adjustments can be made."

Councillors, community groups and residents have complained about the cut in off-peak service on OC Transpo's main line through the downtown core.

Ahead of Thursday's Transit Commission meeting, Coun. Jeff Leiper says he will seek to reverse the off-peak frequency cuts on the Confederation Line.

"LRT frequency is one of the bright spots in our transit system; maintaining 5-minute service is how we build the system residents want," Leiper said on X.

Leiper's proposed motion recommends the city fund five minute service during off-peak periods through the city's expected 2024 budget surplus in tax-supported programs. A report for the finance and corporate services committee shows the city is projecting a $5.8 million surplus in tax-supported programs by the end of 2024, mainly due to staffing vacancies, higher water consumption, lower winter maintenance costs and investment income growth.

Leiper's motion says, "frequency of service is an important determinant of ridership, affecting overall trip time in a system characterized by transfers as well as the decision to use transit for non-commuting purposes."

Leiper says wait times on the Confederation Line are "seriously diminishing transit as an attractive choice for commuting and non-commuting purposes."

Under OC Transpo's bylaw, the general manager has the delegated authority to make adjustments to bus and O-Train service in response to operational needs and requirements, including changes to O-Train schedules.

OC Transpo is forecasting a $25.6 million budget shortfall in 2024, mainly due to lower ridership.