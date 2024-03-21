Councillor wants Ottawa to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
A motion for next week's transportation committee meeting from Coun. Catherine Kitts, on behalf of Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr, calls on staff to look at implementing paid parking on Lynda Lane, off of Smyth Road.
The road across the street from the General Campus is a popular spot for patients and visitors seven days a week. On 470 metres between Smyth Road and Billings Avenue, on-street parking is permitted on Lynda Lane.
Signs posted on Lynda Lane show motorists can park for free for a maximum of two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The motion says Carr's office "regularly receives complaints" from local residents and parking users about the short-term on-street parking assessments on Lynda Lane.
A 2015 report by city staff said, "Introducing paid parking would be a mechanism to better manage demand and to ensure availability of space and a reduction in area traffic." The report suggested a lower than maximum rate of $1.50 an hour.
However, staff noted at the time there was "overwhelming response" from the community that they are not in favour of paid parking on Lynda Lane.
"The stated reasons for opposition to paid parking on Lynda Lane were relatively evenly split between compassionate concerns related to those using the hospitals and the potential impacts of spill-over parking onto nearby residential streets," the 2015 report said, adding the former councillor said he would not like to see paid parking implemented on Lynda Lane.
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa by Coun. Carr show there were 1,598 parking tickets issued on Lynda Lane between June 1, 2023 and the end of February. Carr says there was an increase in parking tickets issued in December, January and February, due to the no-stopping zone coming into effect on a section of Lynda Lane. A no-stopping zone is in effect on the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Billings Avenue to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31 each winter for snow removal.
Ottawa Bylaw Services officers told CTV News Ottawa that officers issued 719 tickets to vehicles parked in the Lynda Lane area between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, 2023 for parking in excess of the posted time limits. The fine for parking in excess of the posted time limit is $70, with an early payment option of $50.
The motion from Kitts, on behalf of Carr, recommends staff conduct an assessment to evaluate paid parking requirements and feasibility on Lynda Lane, and report back to council in the first quarter of 2025.
