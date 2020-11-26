OTTAWA -- After two years as chair of Ottawa's Community and Protective Services Committee, Jenna Sudds is stepping away from the position for "new challenges."

"After much reflection, I have submitted my resignation as the committee chair to be able to pursue other leadership opportunities," said Sudds in statement on her website.

"I hope to have the opportunity to lean on my experience and education in economic development to assist our city, my community and our businesses in their recovery efforts from COVID-19."

It has been an honour to Chair the important work of the Community and Protective Services Committee these past two years, and I look forward to new challenges in serving our community and city: https://t.co/YjuDgLA9tN — Jenna Sudds (@JennaSudds) November 26, 2020

Sudds was elected as councillor for Kanata North in the 2018 municipal election. The first-term councillor was named chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee.

"Over the last year, despite the pandemic, we have made great strides to improve the quality of life for all residents," said Sudds.

Sudds notes the committee and Council approved a new 10-year plan for housing and homelessness, a new rental housing property management bylaw and six priorities for community safety and wellbeing.

Councillor Keith Egli is the vice chair of the Community and Protective Services Committees. Councillors that sit on the committee are Matthew Luloff, Eli El-Chantiry, Diane Deans, Mathieu Fleury, Catherine McKenney, Carol Anne Meehan and Catherine Kitts.