OTTAWA -- As the Confederation Line operates at reduced capacity during this heavy snowstorm, the chair of the city’s transit commission is placing the blame squarely on the company responsible for maintaining the system.

Coun. Allan Hubley says the problems come down to Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance “not being ready for what we’ve asked them to do.”

Only seven trains were launched for the morning peak period, and two immobilized trains caused issues at Rideau and Tremblay stations.

Just before 6:20 a.m., OC Transpo reported an immobilized train at Rideau station, forcing trains to operate on only the westbound platforms between Rideau and Lyon stations.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the immobilized trains were due to vehicle power issues, but provided no other details.

Both immobilized trains were removed from the rail line just after 8 a.m.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live at 7:30 a.m., Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley had few details about the reason why only seven trains were launched for the morning peak.

“Basically, this comes down to once again RTG/RTM not being ready for what we’ve asked them to do,” Hubley said.

The Councillor added the train shortage is the fallout from the issues with the Confederation Line on Wednesday night.

A loose component on the overhead catenary system shut down the rail line between Hurdman and Blair stations for several hours. A train stalled at the uOttawa station due to an arching issue.

“It’s the fallout from that, that they couldn’t get the trains ready to come back up last night. But it all goes back to the root problem with the wire and everything, these are things that they knew about, that they were supposed to do, and they didn’t get done,” Hubley said.

The Councillor says Rideau Transit Group had promised to have 10 to 12 trains ready for the morning peak period, “they’re not even getting anywhere close to that.”

OC Transpo staff is working with Rideau Transit Group to get the system back up to normal. Hubley says staff are also looking to see if additional buses are needed to support service along the Confederation Line.

The issues are the latest in a long list of issues with the Confederation Line that has prompted at least one Councillor and a Citizen Transit Commissioner to call on the City of Ottawa to explore ripping up the 30 year maintenance contract with Rideau Transit Group.

“We just got to get pressure on these guys to do the job that they’re supposed to do. I’m hoping their shareholders are getting hungry for some payments, and will put some pressure on them as well,” Hubley said of the shareholders for Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance.

“I’d be more than happy if we could issue a payment to these guys for getting the job well done, but they’re not doing that, they’re not close.”