OTTAWA -- A staff member in Bay Ward Councillor Theresa Kavanagh's office has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, Kavanagh says the staff member likely contracted the virus from a family member.

Learned today 1 of my staff tested positive for #COVID19. No physical contact w our office for 3 weeks + likely contracted from family. She’s amazing cause she’s been in self isolation for 2 weeks & continued to work on behalf of #bayward #ottnews #Essentialworker #thankyou — @tm_kavanagh (@tm_kavanagh) April 14, 2020

The staff member has had no physical contact with Kavanagh’s office for three weeks.

Ottawa City Hall and all municipal facilities have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 12 deaths linked to COVID-19 complications.