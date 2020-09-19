OTTAWA -- Four years after a popular market closed along Elgin Street, a pedestrian square will be named in honour of Boushey's Fruit Market.

Councillor Catherine McKenney will introduce a motion at Wednesday's Council meeting to name Waverley Square, located at the corner of Elgin and Waverley streets, the "Boushey Square."

Boushey Square will honour Boushey's Fruit Market, which operated at the corner of Elgin and Waverley street for 70 years. Owners Mark Boushey and Peter Boushey decided to close Boushey's Fruit Market in the summer of 2016.

In the motion for Council, McKenney says, "the Boushey's Fruit Market has been a prominent fixture in downtown Ottawa, offering a wide range of diverse food."

"The history of the Boushey's Fruit Market is remembered and treasured by many residents of the City of Ottawa."

McKenney says a proposal to rename Waverley Square the "Boushey Square" received "overwhelming responses in support" from businesses along Elgin Street.

A plaque will be installed in the square to outline the history of the Boushey's Fruit Market contributions.