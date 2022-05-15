Councillor proposes adding solar panels to three city of Ottawa buildings

An Ottawa councillor wants to flip the switch to more solar power on municipal buildings.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh's motion for the standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management asks staff to identify three suitable buildings for solar rooftop equipment to increase renewable electricity generation.

Kavanagh notes the city adopted a Climate Change Master Plan and Energy Evolution Strategy that identifies the need to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, and "significantly increase" local renewable electricity generation.

Solar panels are currently installed at 12 city-owned facilities, including Ottawa City Hall, the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, Ray Friel Complex and Walter Baker Sports Centre.

Kavanagh's motion directs staff to identify three suitable city-owned facilities for solar panels and establish a working group with Hydro Ottawa to explore the potential for enhanced community net metering.

The councillor also wants the city to establish one position and funding in the 2023 budget to implement a "distributed energy resource framework."

City staff say the motion supports Council's declaration of a Climate Energy.

"Increasing renewable electricity generation on City-owned facilities and establishing a working group with Hydro Ottawa and technical experts will continue to help the corporation and the community build capacity and identify technical, policy and financial opportunities and barriers which can be used to scale up distributed energy resources in line with what Energy Evolution calls for," staff say in the report.