

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Councillor Jan Harder is rolling out a plan to improve transit service between Barrhaven and downtown Ottawa.

Frustrated transit riders have complained about full buses during peak periods on popular routes serving the Barrhaven area.

In a Facebook post, Harder says the City of Ottawa and OC Transpo have “worked diligently to address issues and develop solutions that we hope will improve service."

Some of the plans will be implemented this week, while Harder says others will take months to roll out.

Starting Thursday, November 15, a morning trip will be added on Route 277. It will leave from Nepean Woods Station at 7:26 a.m. Harder says the additional trip will reduce ridership/capacity ratio on Route 277 north of Fallowfield Station.

Also starting as soon as Thursday, six more afternoon trips will be added on Route 95 to Cambrian Road.

Harder says capacity will be increased on several routes in 2019 following the opening of the O-Train Line 2. More high-capacity articulated and double-decker buses will be assigned to buy routes on the system.

Staff are also continuing to review options, costs, and construction of a new park and ride lot at Barrhaven Centre Station.

Harder is also recommending a new Route 275, with four trips in the morning and seven in the afternoon. If approved, the new route could begin as soon as December 27th.

And Harder is also proposing revisions to Route 278 to provide additional service along Longfields Drive and on Mount Shannon and Oriska.