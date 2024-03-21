Councillor parks motion to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital

A motion to examine parking regulation on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus is being put in park, as debate rages at Ottawa City Hall and on the streets about whether parking should be free on the residential street.

A motion for next week's transportation committee meeting from Coun. Catherine Kitts, on behalf of Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr, called on staff to look at implementing paid parking on Lynda Lane, off of Smyth Road.

However, Carr and transportation committee chair Tim Tierney told CTV News Ottawa Thursday afternoon the motion will be withdrawn, and staff will look at possible changes to the seasonal signage and parking spots on Lynda Lane for next winter.

The road across the street from the General Campus is a popular spot for patients and visitors seven days a week. On 470 metres between Smyth Road and Billings Avenue, on-street parking is permitted on Lynda Lane.

Signs posted on Lynda Lane show motorists can park for free for a maximum of two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Between Dec. 1 and March 31, a no-stopping rule is in effect on a section of Lynda Lane for winter weather options.

"I receive a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls from people who have received tickets on Lynda Lane," Carr told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday.

Carr says complaints increase in December.

"The winter restrictions came into effect in 2018, and that's where the majority of the calls are coming," Carr said. "People not understanding the signage that is here and those tickets are a higher price than the tickets were exceeding that the two hour limit that's in place."

The motion from Kitts, on behalf of Carr, asked staff to conduct an assessment to evaluate paid parking requirements and feasibility on Lynda Lane, and report back to council in the first quarter of 2025.

"I'm just asking to look at what is the balance between a low cost parking solution and the fact that we're giving out $130 fines during the season, the winter season regularly," Carr told CTV News. "What is the best balance and the most compassionate balance for people who need to use a hospital?"

Tierney tells CTV News Ottawa staff will work with Coun. Carr on seasonal parking rules along Lynda Lane, with the goal to have changes in place next winter.

A No-Stopping Zone sign on Lynda Lane (Photo courtesy: By-Law and Regulatory Services)

Tom Moore received a $130 ticket for violating the no-stopping zone on Wednesday.

"Come to visit my sister. I parked on Lynda Lane, apparently on the wrong side," Moore said. "I didn't realize I saw the two-hour parking sign. Didn't see the December to March sign, and I got $130 parking ticket."

Moore says he is going to pay the fine, but admit it "does kind of suck."

"It is a money grab when the snow isn't there. There's no reason for that restriction this year. Yeah, it hurts."

Some motorists say the city should not implement paid parking on the street.

"Number one, I don't think they should charge for parking here," Heather Leeks said on Thursday.

"And if they want to extend the time that you can park while you're here then that's great because people are coming to visit people in the hospital. A lot of people wouldn't be able to come and visit if they had to pay for parking because it's way too expensive."

Callie Crawford says some motorists are forced to park on Lynda Lane due to full parking lots at the General Campus.

"Sometimes I've gone to appointments and you actually have to wait like 20 minutes or like 10 minutes for people to come out of the parking lot."

A 2015 report by city staff said, "Introducing paid parking would be a mechanism to better manage demand and to ensure availability of space and a reduction in area traffic." The report suggested a lower than maximum rate of $1.50 an hour.

However, staff noted at the time there was "overwhelming response" from the community that they are not in favour of paid parking on Lynda Lane.

"The stated reasons for opposition to paid parking on Lynda Lane were relatively evenly split between compassionate concerns related to those using the hospitals and the potential impacts of spill-over parking onto nearby residential streets," the 2015 report said, adding the former councillor said he would not like to see paid parking implemented on Lynda Lane.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa by Coun. Carr show there were 1,598 parking tickets issued on Lynda Lane between June 1, 2023 and the end of February. Carr says there was an increase in parking tickets issued in December, January and February, due to the no-stopping zone coming into effect on a section of Lynda Lane.

A no-stopping zone is in effect on the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Billings Avenue to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31 each winter for snow removal.

Ottawa Bylaw Services officers have issued 3,203 tickets for parking violations on Lynda Lane since Jan. 1, 2023. Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows Bylaw Services officers issued 2,183 parking tickets on Lynda Lane in 2023, and another 1,020 parking tickets between Jan. 1 and March 20, 2024.

"Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) enforces the provisions within the Traffic and Parking Bylaw, to promote the safe passage for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists," Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said in a statement.

"Residents are reminded to note all posted signage starting from the top down before parking. The top sign will always take precedence over the others. The restriction is clearly signed with the dates shown. The fine for parking in a No Stopping Zone is $130, with an early payment option of $110."

Ottawa Bylaw says 1,487 tickets were issued between Dec. 1 and March 2024, including 1,309 tickets issued for violating the no-stopping rules, 71 tickets for parking in excess of time limits and 102 tickets for violating a winter weather parking ban.