

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A step is being taken to address homelessness in Ottawa.

Speaking to Dahlia Kurtz on The Goods on Newstalk 580 CFRA, Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney says they will put forward a motion to declare a state of emergency on homelessness in the city on Monday.

McKenney says that while some may view the motion as symbolic, they say it’s the lens needed to view the issue in its current state.

“It’s like when we declare a state of emergency after a tornado or flooding.” McKenney says. “It means we call in other levels of government to say you know what you have to make the investments we need at the municipal level to ensure that we are not leaving people behind.”

According to a recent Nanos survey, Ottawa residents found that homelessness, not LRT, was the number one issue affecting the city.

You can listen to the full interview with Dahlia Kurtz here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/580-cfra/podcasts/listen-now-top-3-with-councillor-catherine-mckenney-1.10255104