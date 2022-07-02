Councillor calls for review of Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw

Councillor calls for review of Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw

People who idle their cars in Vancouver for more than three minutes can be fined $50 to $100. Dec. 10, 2009. People who idle their cars in Vancouver for more than three minutes can be fined $50 to $100. Dec. 10, 2009.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina