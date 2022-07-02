Councillor calls for review of Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw
Councillor calls for review of Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw
An Ottawa councillor is calling for a review of the city's anti-idling bylaw, including the temperature thresholds, fines and exemptions for vehicles.
The city of Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw was enacted on Sept. 1, 2017, prohibiting drivers from idling their vehicles for more than three minutes when the temperature is between 5 C and 27 C.
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued 10 tickets for anti-idling infractions and 33 verbal warnings in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In a motion for Wednesday's council meeting, Coun. Shawn Menard asks councillors to direct Public Policy Development Services in Emergency and Protective Services to include a comprehensive review of the anti-idling bylaw as part of the 2023-2026 Bylaw Review Work Plan.
Menard says the idling bylaw is "rarely enforced" and "written with many exemptions,” adding the bylaw was written to "provide education and warnings and enforce for repeat offenders.”
The motion notes council declared a climate emergency in April 2019, and Environment Canada estimates air pollution from vehicle emissions contribute to 15,000 premature deaths each year in Canada through emission exhaust.
Menard's motion recommends the review of Ottawa's idling bylaw look at temperature thresholds, fine and time thresholds in relation to other major Canadian cities, exemptions under the bylaw, enforcement and improved definitions of terms such as "idle" and "private transit vehicles."
The transportation committee is also recommending council ask the Ottawa Board of Health to consider developing a public education and signage campaign to reduce unnecessary idling.
EXEMPTIONS FOR IDLING
In May, staff outlined the exemptions for idling under Ottawa's anti-idling bylaw.
- Vehicles assisting in an emergency activity
- Mobile workshops (garbage/recycling collection vehicles)
- When idling is required for repair
- Armoured vehicles
- Vehicles required to remain motionless because of emergency, traffic, weather condition or mechanical difficulty
- Vehicles involved in a parade
- Private transit vehicles while passengers are embarking or disembarking
- Vehicles transporting a person with a medical condition requiring that temperature or humidity be maintained within a certain range
- Vehicles providing City services whcih vehicles are subject to the city's Vehicle and Equipment Idling Policy
- Vehicles engaged in normal farming practices
- Any vehicle that eliminates the emission of greenhouse gases and criteria air contaminants during the idling phase of operation
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
Delays, changes and lost lobster: Canadians share their travel horror stories amid flying frustrations
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Atlantic
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
-
Staffing shortages, hospital closures to blame for long wait times at Maritime emergency departments
Longer than usual wait times are being felt at emergency departments across the Maritimes this long weekend.
-
Fire at Kentville grocery store sends two firefighters to hospital; investigation ongoing
A fire at a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., caused significant damage to the storefront and sent two people to hospital.
Toronto
-
26-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto identified
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto on Canada Day has been identified by his family.
-
Rescued Afghanistan dogs arrive at Toronto sanctuary
Ten dogs who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the animal welfare group No Dogs Left Behind arrived in Toronto during the long weekend.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
Montreal
-
Housing advocates count 600 Quebec households without a home after July 1
The number of Quebec households without a roof over their heads after July 1 moving day is currently 600. That number "could continue to rise in the coming days," warned Véronique Laflamme, spokesperson for the Quebec housing advocacy group - FRAPRU, at a news conference in Montreal on Saturday.
-
Quebec reports seven new COVID-19 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported on Saturday seven new COVID-19 deaths since the last data released on Thursday, and hospitalizations increased by 19.
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Explore nature to learn about the Seven Grandfather Teachings
A unique scavenger hunt in Sudbury aims to get people out exploring nature and enjoying the outdoors. The event includes an educational element about Indigenous traditions and teachings, in particular the Seven Grandfather Teachings.
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
-
Bracebridge OPP locate body of missing man
Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday.
London
-
'Boom, boom, boom': London police and fire investigating suspicious car fire in parking garage
Heavy smoke and loud explosions woke up a number of residents in a high-rise apartment Saturday morning on Capulet Lane in London, Ont. when a fire broke out in the parking garage next to their building.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
14-year-old charged after fireworks set off on GO train in Toronto
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after fireworks were set off on a GO train in Toronto Thursday night, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to three Maryland Street fires in 12-hour span
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents about fire safety after a blaze started on someone’s balcony Canada Day afternoon.
-
Man arrested for attempted choking with shoelace: Brandon police
Brandon Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to choke another man with a shoelace.
Kitchener
-
Tre Ford, former UW football star, makes first career CFL start with the Edmonton Elks
Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, made history at the Edmonton Elks game on Friday night.
-
Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.
-
Driver charged in Woolwich Township crash
A Waterloo man has been charged with careless driving in a collision that sent one person to hospital Saturday.
Calgary
-
Community pays tribute to Chinese railroad workers
Members of Calgary's Chinese community paid tribute to Chinese railroad workers Friday, in a Canada Day wreath laying ceremony.
-
Jazz festival features free outdoor show with Juno winner Hilario Duran
Inglewood will be swinging Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
Saskatoon
-
Don’t let summer fun leave you in debt, financial expert says
As Canadians are feeling the urge to spend on summer fun, one financial advisor recommends being realistic and cautious this year.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
Vancouver
-
22-year-old twin brothers identified as Saanich bank shooting suspects
Twin brothers in their early 20s were responsible for the shooting that injured numerous police officers at a bank in Saanich, B.C., earlier this week, RCMP alleged Saturday.
-
UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour
A UBC researcher will soon embark on the trip of a lifetime, circling the globe over the course of several months to further her understanding of a creature that has captivated her for years: jellyfish.
-
Chilliwack RCMP issue warning after catalytic converter thefts at local lakes
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public about a string of recent catalytic converter thefts at a pair of local recreation areas.
Regina
-
Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation to receive over $20M in compensation for treaty land entitlement claim
A tripartite settlement agreement was signed between the government of Saskatchewan, the federal government and the Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation on Thursday, allowing the First Nation to acquire over 180,000 acres of land.
-
Cyclist in hospital following collision with vehicle in Moose Jaw
One person is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in Moose Jaw on Friday evening.
-
Delays, changes and lost lobster: Canadians share their travel horror stories amid flying frustrations
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.