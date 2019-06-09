Councillor calls for handgun ban
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 10:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 10:38PM EDT
Ottawa Councillor Mathieu Fleury is calling for a ban on handguns.
Fleury put out the call on Twitter Sunday night after he attended a vigil for Markland Campbell.
Campbell, a hip-hop artist, was a member of HalfSizeGiants and was gunned down in the ByWard Market Friday night. Friends say he died protecting his daughter.
An 18-year-old man appeared in court Sunday and was charged with second-degree murder.