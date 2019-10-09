Councillor calls for free transit on Election Day
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:50AM EDT
An Ottawa Councillor wants to provide free transit rides to polling stations on election day.
Councillor Shawn Menard will introduce a motion at Council today recommending no-charge transit on October 21.
On Twitter, Menard said free transit would “help increase voter turnout.”
On Monday, Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Emilie Taman called on Council to make OC Transpo fare-free on election day.
“For many Ottawans, public transit is the only reasonable way to make it to the polls,” Taman said.