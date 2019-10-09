

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Ottawa Councillor wants to provide free transit rides to polling stations on election day.

Councillor Shawn Menard will introduce a motion at Council today recommending no-charge transit on October 21.

On Twitter, Menard said free transit would “help increase voter turnout.”

Free transit should also exist on Federal Election Day to help increase voter turnout. I have a motion (which was known) going tomorrow to Council along with @RiverWardRiley #freetransit #ottnews https://t.co/uhvjan4Bh5 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) October 8, 2019

On Monday, Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Emilie Taman called on Council to make OC Transpo fare-free on election day.

“For many Ottawans, public transit is the only reasonable way to make it to the polls,” Taman said.