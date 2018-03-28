

Kristy Cameron, Newstalk 580 CFRA





City Council voted unanimously Wednesday in favour of considering a women's bureau at City Hall.

The motion, by Councillor Diane Deans, asks the City to consider creating a bureau and a women's liaison position during the next governance review, as a way to promote equality.

“What is clearly evident is that this will not happen organically,” Deans said. “If we do nothing, nothing will change. That is not good enough. It’s not good enough for me and it’s not good enough for our community.

Deans says she thinks these measures will make the municipality a more women-friendly place.

“This is by no means a battle of the sexes,” Deans told Council. “I recently came across a quote that I think is appropriate for today and that is this: ‘Every single thing that you can do to make the world better for women also makes the world better for men.’”

The mayor also asked City staff to review the recruitment practices for advisory committees - with the goal of having 50 per cent representation of women next term.