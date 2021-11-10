OTTAWA -- City councillors will vote to appoint a new councillor for Kanata North ward today following the departure of Jenna Sudds for federal politics.

Sudds was elected the Liberal MP for Kanata—Carleton on Sept. 20, forcing her to vacate her city council seat.

Council chose to appoint a new representative at a special meeting on Nov. 10 over holding a byelection in January 2022 to replace Sudds. The decision was made, in part, because an appointed councillor would be able to participate in 2022 budget delegations and because of the more than $500,000 cost for a byelection.

There are 20 people on the list to be considered by council as the next councillor for Kanata North, who will serve until the municipal election on Oct. 24, 2022. Being appointed would not prevent someone from running for re-election in 2022, should they choose.

Each candidate will be able to make a five-minute presentation to council and councillors will be permitted to ask one question of each applicant.

The new councillor will be chosen by open vote, with each member of council giving the name of the applicant they are voting for. The applicant receiving the greater number of votes and receiving more than 50 per cent of the vote will win.

If the applicant receiving the greatest number of votes cast does not receive more than one-half of the votes on the first vote, the person receiving the fewest number of votes and those who received no votes will be removed from the ballot and councillors will vote again.

Among the 20 people that council will consider for the appointment is former Kanata North councillor Marianne Wilkinson. Wilkinson retired in 2018 after serving as the ward councillor for 12 years. Wilkinson was also the first mayor of Kanata from 1978 to 1985.

Sudds was the third councillor to vacate their seat this term. Tobi Nussbaum and Stephen Blais also left their council seats in 2019 and 2020 for other positions. Nussbaum became the CEO of the National Capital Commission and Blais was elected the Liberal MPP for Orléans. Both council seats were filled by byelections, with voters electing Rawlson King to Rideau-Rockcliffe ward and Catherine Kitts to Cumberland ward.

List of certified candidates