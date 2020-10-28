OTTAWA -- Ottawa City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to support the Ottawa Police Services Board and the Ottawa Police Service in addressing mental health calls.

A motion from Coun. Shawn Menard, seconded by Coun. Catherine McKenney calls on council to support the Ottawa Police Services Board (OPSB) and the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in their plan to "develop a comprehensive mental health strategy, to be implemented over the course of the next three years."

The motion says the OPSB and the OPS's stated goals are to work with community stakeholders, such as Ottawa Public Health, Crime Prevention Ottawa, community and social services agencies, housing and homelessness advocates, with representation from Black, Indigenous and racialized groups.

The motion will also go before a future police services board meeting for public consultation. A special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled for Nov. 4, with the next meeting to be held on Nov. 23.

Speaking to the motion, Coun. Rawlson King said he was pleased to support it.

"At the police services board meeting held just this Monday, Chief Sloly acknowledged that a different model is required to transition current crisis response options to primarily involve professional mental health practitioners in front-line response," King said. "I believe that the best type of response de-tasks sworn officers and the police service from being the key responders. Such an approach would shift mental health crisis response to primarily involve professionals that can better assist individuals experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis."

OPSB chair Coun. Diane Deans applauded the motion on Twitter after it passed.

Today Council unanimously passed a motion supporting OPS & the OPSB in their work to reform our response to mental health calls. The process will include meaningful consultation with the public and our community partners and will ultimately lead to better outcomes in our city. — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) October 28, 2020

Menard also celebrated the passage of the motion online.

Today Council passed a motion that will support public consultations, community voices such as @J4Abdirahman @CAWI_IVTF @OCTEVAW and academic research towards a new model of community safety in #Ottawa. It must be meaningful and I know it requires trust. We need to get this right — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) October 28, 2020

On Monday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly addressed the OPSB and spoke about the impact of the trial and acquittal of Const. Daniel Montsion in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

"No one can ever accept the loss of life in a situation like this, especially of a vulnerable citizen experiencing a mental health crisis. None of us, citizen or police, ever want to find ourselves in a situation like the one that took place on July 24, 2016," Sloly said. "We are listening, learning and changing. We will support our service members and our community members through these changes."