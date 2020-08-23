OTTAWA -- Council meets for the first time after a summer break, face masks could soon be mandatory in common areas of condos and apartment buildings, and schools continue to prepare for back to school.

CTV News Ottawa looks at five things to watch this week in Ottawa.

COVID-19 in Ottawa

With back to school fast approaching, experts have said it's important to keep COVID-19 cases as low as possible to ensure a safe back to school.

Ottawa Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,815.

There were 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa between Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, up from 72 cases the week of Aug. 9 to 16.

Mandatory face masks in condo, apartment buildings

Council will vote on a proposal to make face masks mandatory in the common areas of condominiums and multi-unit buildings.

A report for Wednesday's Council meeting recommends amending Ottawa's Temporary Mask Bylaw to make masks mandatory in common areas of residential buildings, including the lobby, laundry room and elevator.

The Temporary Mask Bylaw currently makes face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, including grocery stores, malls, gyms, movie theatres, recreation facilities and City of Ottawa buildings.

Council is also being asked to give the Emergency and Protective Services general manager the authority to create outdoor "zones" where face masks will be mandatory when physical distancing is not possible.

Summer break ends for Council

Council meets on Wednesday for the first time in six weeks.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ottawa, and City Manager Steve Kanellakos will outline the city's response to COVID-19.

Other items on the agenda include a Rental Housing Property Management Bylaw that sets property "common minimum standards" for all rental housing in Ottawa, including social housing units.

The Planning Committee meets on Thursday.

A report recommends Council approve an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw to allow schools to locate portables, outdoor classroom spaces and other school facilities in any Residential, Mixed-use/Commercial, Institutional or Open Space and Leisure Zone.

Back to School planning

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board are expected to continue to provide information to parents about preparations for the new school year. The first day of class for some students is Thurs, Sept. 3.

Last week, both boards unveiled updated back to school plans for secondary school students and Remote Learning. Both boards also announced plans for a staggered start to the new school year.

The OCDSB says specific details on the timing for students returning to elementary and secondary school will be released the last week of August.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will also meet Tuesday evening to continue discussions on back to school, including an update from Ottawa Public Health.

On Monday, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority will provide an update on student transportation for the new school year.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride continues until Sunday, virtually!

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to move all celebrations online, but there will still be panel discussions, a virtual pageant and the Pride Parade on Sunday, Aug. 30.

For more information, visit capitalpride.ca

Events in Ottawa this week

Atletico Ottawa continues play at the Island Games in Charlottetown. Atletico Ottawa faces Cavalry FC from Foothills County, Alberta on Thursday. Catch the action on TSN 1200.

The Trews perform at Wesley Clover Parks on Sunday.

The NCC begins cutting down dead and dying trees along the Confederation Boulevard.